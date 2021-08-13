Afandi Sweets & Cafe brings century-long legacy to Lindenwood Park

Afandi Sweets & Cafe is now open at 6997 Chippewa Street in Lindenwood Park, the space previously occupied by River’s Edge Social.

While owner Jwamer Rasheed’s bakery and restaurant is new to St. Louis, it is part of a family legacy that reaches back a century to the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Rasheed’s grandfather, Saie Rasheed, opened his bakery in 1918. His family has opened multiple bakeries since. Rasheed’s father, Saie Jamal Rasheed, opened his own in 1962, which date is marked on Afandi’s sign.

Among Afandi’s pastries, Rasheed highlights the knafeh and the baklava, the latter of which is available in multiple variations (e.g., pistachio, walnut, chocolate).

Rasheed tells Off the Menu that everything at Afandi is made from scratch daily. Following his family’s tradition, he uses honey to make the desserts.

“We don't use sugar syrup,” Rasheed says. “Most people, they use sugar syrup. For (our) baklava, we use only honey, pure honey.”

Afandi’s savory fare, which Rasheed broadly describes as Mediterranean, includes hummus, falafel, chicken shawarma, shish tawook and lamb shish kabobs.