Afandi Sweets & Cafe closes for now in Lindenwood Park

Afandi Sweets & Cafe has closed indefinitely at 6997 Chippewa Street in Lindenwood Park. The bakery and restaurant offering baklava, knafeh and a full menu of savory fare opened in July 2021.

Owner Jwamer Rasheed tells Off the Menu the ongoing pandemic, including cases among Afandi’s own team, led to the closure. He describes the overall situation as “really, really bad.”

“So at this point, we decided for our safety to close (the restaurant),” he says.

Rasheed does not know when or if Afandi will return. He is not calling the restaurant’s closure temporary, however.

That, he says, implies a date for the restaurant’s return, “and I don’t have that date, and I just (can’t) give that promise to my customer.”

Rasheed is a third-generation restaurateur. His family’s restaurant legacy reaches back more than century to the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

More on Afandi’s future as Off the Menu learns it.

