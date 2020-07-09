Alton All-Star Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through July 19. Participating restaurants are offering $15 and $30 specials — though not every restaurant is offering both a $15 and a $30 special.

The format of the specials varies from restaurant to restaurant. For example, Old Bakery Beer Co. features a $15 meal (salad, burger and beer or soft drink), while Decaro's offers a $15 lunch (pizza and salad) for two and a $30 dinner for two (pizza, salad, garlic bread or toasted ravioli and cheesecake).

For those not yet comfortable visiting restaurant dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic, some participating restaurants have noted on their menus that takeout or curbside pickup is available.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.