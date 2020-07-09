You are the owner of this article.
Alton All-Star Restaurant Week begins Friday
Alton All-Star Restaurant Week begins Friday

A view of downtown Alton on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

 Cristina M. Fletes

Alton All-Star Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through July 19. Participating restaurants are offering $15 and $30 specials — though not every restaurant is offering both a $15 and a $30 special.

The format of the specials varies from restaurant to restaurant. For example, Old Bakery Beer Co. features a $15 meal (salad, burger and beer or soft drink), while Decaro's offers a $15 lunch (pizza and salad) for two and a $30 dinner for two (pizza, salad, garlic bread or toasted ravioli and cheesecake).

The full list of 19 participating restaurants and their restaurant-week menus is available here.

For those not yet comfortable visiting restaurant dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic, some participating restaurants have noted on their menus that takeout or curbside pickup is available.

