Alton Brown bringing 'culinary variety show' to Fox Theatre in 2022

Food-television star and cookbook author Alton Brown is bringing his “live culinary variety show” to St. Louis next year.

The Fox Theater will host “Alton Brown Live — Beyond the Eats” on March 15, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

According to Alton Brown’s official website, “Audiences can expect more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff.”

Ticket prices (not including service charges) range from $45-$135.

The $135 orchestra pit tickets include access to Brown’s soundcheck and a Q-and-A session before the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday (April 30) at 10 a.m. via Metrotix. The Fox Theatre box office is closed.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.