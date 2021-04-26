 Skip to main content
Alton Brown bringing 'culinary variety show' to Fox Theatre in 2022
In a previous live performance, Alton Brown had his own special delivery system for chocolate milk. Handout photo by David Allen

Food-television star and cookbook author Alton Brown is bringing his “live culinary variety show” to St. Louis next year.

The Fox Theater will host “Alton Brown Live — Beyond the Eats” on March 15, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

According to Alton Brown’s official website, “Audiences can expect more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff.”

Ticket prices (not including service charges) range from $45-$135.

The $135 orchestra pit tickets include access to Brown’s soundcheck and a Q-and-A session before the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday (April 30) at 10 a.m. via Metrotix. The Fox Theatre box office is closed.

