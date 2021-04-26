Alton Brown bringing 'culinary variety show' to Fox Theatre in 2022

Food-television star and cookbook author Alton Brown is bringing his “live culinary variety show” to St. Louis next year.
The Fox Theater will host “Alton Brown Live — Beyond the Eats” on March 15, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
According to Alton Brown’s official website, “Audiences can expect more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff.”
Ticket prices (not including service charges) range from $45-$135.
The $135 orchestra pit tickets include access to Brown’s soundcheck and a Q-and-A session before the show.
Tickets go on sale Friday (April 30) at 10 a.m. via Metrotix. The Fox Theatre box office is closed.
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
