American Falafel, featuring Jordanian cuisine, opens in the Delmar Loop

American Falafel is now open at 6314 Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar Loop. This is owner Mohammed Qadadeh's first restaurant. He was previously an executive at Mastercard.

Qadadeh tells Off the Menu he spent 18 years at Mastercard, ten of them here in St. Louis.

“And the rest of my time was in Dubai, (the) Middle East, Far East and Africa,” he says. “And during those eight, nine years, I really reconnected with some of the foods and the tastes from the Mediterranean.”

Back in St. Louis, Qadadeh says he found a gap in the restaurant market: “There is not fresh, tasty and healthy food that's made right in front of you from a Mediterranean background."

Qadadeh wanted that for himself, and he knew St. Louis diners loved the diversity of cuisines available in the Loop, along South Grand Boulevard and elsewhere.

“So I figured they would actually love some of the food that's influenced heavily from my country, which is Jordan,” he says.

Feras Baidon is the chef. Baidon has nearly 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Qadadeh says, including at Qadadeh's family's restaurant in Jordan.