American Falafel, featuring Jordanian cuisine, opens in the Delmar Loop

American Falafel is now open at 6314 Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar Loop. This is owner Mohammed Qadadeh's first restaurant. He was previously an executive at Mastercard.
Qadadeh tells Off the Menu he spent 18 years at Mastercard, ten of them here in St. Louis.
“And the rest of my time was in Dubai, (the) Middle East, Far East and Africa,” he says. “And during those eight, nine years, I really reconnected with some of the foods and the tastes from the Mediterranean.”
Back in St. Louis, Qadadeh says he found a gap in the restaurant market: “There is not fresh, tasty and healthy food that's made right in front of you from a Mediterranean background."
Qadadeh wanted that for himself, and he knew St. Louis diners loved the diversity of cuisines available in the Loop, along South Grand Boulevard and elsewhere.
“So I figured they would actually love some of the food that's influenced heavily from my country, which is Jordan,” he says.
Feras Baidon is the chef. Baidon has nearly 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Qadadeh says, including at Qadadeh's family's restaurant in Jordan.
Baidon decided to follow his children, who had moved to the United States to study, Baidon says, “so I approached him. I said, 'Since you're moving to the States, let's actually go ahead and do this.'
“And that's when this whole thing started two years ago, and we've been working on it since then until our opening a week ago.”
American Falafel's menu includes hummus, a falafel sandwich and beef and chicken shawarma. For traditional Jordanian specialties, Qadadeh points to the chicken sumac sandwich, steak galaya (steak sauteed with onion and mushroom) and eggplant Amman (sauteed eggplant with tahini and yogurt sauce and mixed nuts).
These Jordanian specialties were not supposed to be on the menu, Qadadeh says, “but as we were doing food testing with a lot of our friends, the feedback was like, 'These dishes have to be on the menu.' So they made it.”
American Falafel is open for dine-in, takeout and delivery. Its hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone number is 314-553-9353.
