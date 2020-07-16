You are the owner of this article.
Anthonino's Taverna reopens on the Hill
Anthonino's Taverna reopens on the Hill

The interior of Anthonino's Taverna on 2225 Macklind Avenue in St. Louis on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

 Cristina M. Fletes

Anthonino's Taverna has reopened at 2225 Macklind Avenue on the Hill, the restaurant announced on social media Thursday.

Anthonino's announced Saturday it was temporarily closing because an employee had "come into contact with COVID-19."

During the temporary closure, the restaurant said it would "confirm medical clearance of all employees and sanitize the building."

