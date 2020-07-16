Anthonino's Taverna reopens on the Hill

Anthonino's Taverna has reopened at 2225 Macklind Avenue on the Hill, the restaurant announced on social media Thursday.
Anthonino's announced Saturday it was temporarily closing because an employee had "come into contact with COVID-19."
During the temporary closure, the restaurant said it would "confirm medical clearance of all employees and sanitize the building."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
