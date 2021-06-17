Arzola's Fajitas & Margaritas to open in Benton Park

One of the biggest names in St. Louis Tex-Mex restaurants is back. Arzola’s Fajitas & Margaritas will open at 2730 McNair Avenue, the former Ernesto’s Wine Bar space in Benton Park.
Arzola’s is a sequel to Eddie Arzola’s beloved Chuy Arzola’s, which operated in Dogtown from 1989 until 2008. (There was a much shorter-lived successor in the Coronado building in the Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood.)
Coby Arzola — Eddie’s son and himself a restaurant-industry veteran who in recent years has been working in real estate — is taking the lead on the new Arzola’s with his husband, Derek Fatheree.
The couple moved to Benton Park in August of last year, and Arzola says they have fallen in love with the neighborhood and its restaurants.
“And sort of serendipitously…something that's missing in that immediate circle is a solid Tex-Mex (or) Mexican joint,” he tells Off the Menu.
At first, he and Fatheree discussed opening a restaurant a few years from now. Earlier this year, though, serendipity struck again when the Ernesto’s building went on the market.
Eddie Arzola will play a prominent role at the new Arzola’s, Coby says.
“We've tapped my dad to sort of be the day-to-day (person) on the ground,” he says. “So he's going to be the face that everybody sees every day.”
The space is relatively small — roughly 900 square feet inside and another 800 square feet outside — but Arzola says they are working with a local architecture firm to let it seat 50 indoors and another 50 outdoors.
Diners can expect fajitas and margaritas, of course. The menu will be compact, featuring a range of main ingredients (marinated steak, chicken, shrimp, vegetarian options) that can be served as burritos or quesadillas as well as fajitas.
There will also be some Chuy Arzola’s greatest hits, including chile con queso and jalapeño hush puppies.
“We're just kind of hitting the lane that we know and, frankly, the lane that we're kind of confined by with regards to the size of the space, too,” Arzola says.
The buildout will take about 60 days, pending the city’s review of the plans. Arzola says they hope to open in September.
(Off the Menu tips our cap to former KSDK reporter and former Mayor Lyda Krewson spokesperson Jacob Long, who alerted us to the Arzola's news via Twitter earlier this month.)