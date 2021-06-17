Arzola's Fajitas & Margaritas to open in Benton Park

One of the biggest names in St. Louis Tex-Mex restaurants is back. Arzola’s Fajitas & Margaritas will open at 2730 McNair Avenue, the former Ernesto’s Wine Bar space in Benton Park.

Arzola’s is a sequel to Eddie Arzola’s beloved Chuy Arzola’s, which operated in Dogtown from 1989 until 2008. (There was a much shorter-lived successor in the Coronado building in the Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood.)

Coby Arzola — Eddie’s son and himself a restaurant-industry veteran who in recent years has been working in real estate — is taking the lead on the new Arzola’s with his husband, Derek Fatheree.

The couple moved to Benton Park in August of last year, and Arzola says they have fallen in love with the neighborhood and its restaurants.

“And sort of serendipitously…something that's missing in that immediate circle is a solid Tex-Mex (or) Mexican joint,” he tells Off the Menu.

At first, he and Fatheree discussed opening a restaurant a few years from now. Earlier this year, though, serendipity struck again when the Ernesto’s building went on the market.

Eddie Arzola will play a prominent role at the new Arzola’s, Coby says.