As pandemic rages, a few restaurants rethink opening their dining rooms

“Our staff is very happy with the way things are right now,” she says. “And in the neighborhood, we get tons of people thanking us for not opening, so it just seemed like the support is weighing on the side of not doing it.”

Taco Buddha in University City opened its patio for dining in mid-June. Owner Kurt Eller says he was excited to show off the renovated space, but practical concerns soon arose.

Taco Buddha's patio could fit six socially distanced tables. A wait for one of those tables could stretch to an hour, and the restaurant faced the additional challenge of monitoring social distancing among the waiting parties. Eller and his staff were able to manage this situation, he says, but for his employees' sake and to be “socially conscious,” he decided to end patio service as of June 30.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do,” he says.

Taco Buddha remains open for curbside pickup, which Eller says is doing “very robust” business.