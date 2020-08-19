Asador Del Sur, featuring South American fare, opens in Maplewood

Asador Del Sur opens Wednesday at 7322 Manchester Road in Maplewood. Married owners Maria Giamportone and Daniel Gonzalez are natives of Ecudaor and Uruguay, respectively, and the restaurant draws from the cuisines of those two and other South and Latin American countries.

Giamportone and Gonzalez came to St. Louis from Miami. Giamportone tells Off the Menu her brothers have lived in St. Louis for some 30 years and urged her to move here because of the lack of South American restaurants in the area.

“I wanted to do this in Miami but there's so many of these restaurants in Miami,” she says.

Asador Del Sur's menu features seafood — “I was raised to go to the ocean,” Giamportone says — and beef. Of her husband's native Uruguay, she says, “They eat beef for anything — you know, at breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

As highlights, Giamportone points to tira de asado, Uruguayan-style beef short ribs, and bife de chorizo con hueso, a bone-in ribeye. Among the seafood options, she notes carabineros a la plancha, large red prawns from Spain.

“You suck the juice from the head,” she says. “That's my favorite.”