At Herbie's in Clayton, reopened dining rooms give a new chef his delayed debut

His upscale-dining background includes the late Cardwell's in the Plaza at Plaza Frontenac, and Teitelbaum says a recommendation from acclaimed chef Bill Cardwell himself “sealed the deal” on hiring Cawthon.

What was Teitelbaum seeking in a chef? he says since he stepped back from cooking six years ago, Herbie's has struggled to find a chef “with the temperament and the passion but also not too strong of an ego that they can't cook for the people in the dining room.”

Among the dishes on Cawthon's new menu that most excite Teitelbaum are smoked chicken wings and two pastas, English pea agnolotti and tonnarelli with shrimp, crab and calamari.

Teitelbaum feels Herbie's is well positioned to handle the limited seating capacity that is one of the main safety protocols for reopening dining rooms during the pandemic.

“Our footprint is so big that each room (can have) 25 guests in it, and it doesn't feel empty, and it doesn't feel cramped, so it's beautiful,” he says.

Editor's Note: This post has been updated to provide additional context to a quote.

