At Herbie's in Clayton, reopened dining rooms give a new chef his delayed debut

Herbie's is one of many St. Louis city and county restaurants restarting dine-in service this week. Here, though, the occasion feels a little different.
The Clayton restaurant reopened its dining rooms Friday with a new menu from new executive chef Bill Cawthon. Gone are many of the Herbie's classics, dishes that paid homage to the iconic Central West End restaurant Balaban's. (Herbie's opened in the former home of Balaban's in 2009; it relocated to Clayton in 2016.)
“The beef Wellington still exists, but that's a conversation right now,” owner Aaron Teitelbaum tells Off the Menu. “We're talking about making it a short-rib Wellington.”
Cawthon himself started at Herbie's only in February. The restaurant closed temporarily March 16 because of the coronavirus epidemic. (It started curbside-pickup and delivery service May 1.) Since then, the kitchen has undergone a makeover, with a new design and many new pieces of equipment.
“The energy's like a grand opening right now because of that,” Teitelbaum says.
Cawthon previously operated the food truck and restaurant Frankly Sausages. He closed the restaurant in May 2019 and put the truck and its Frankly Sausages brand up for sale. (The truck's eventual buyers later rebranded it.)
His upscale-dining background includes the late Cardwell's in the Plaza at Plaza Frontenac, and Teitelbaum says a recommendation from acclaimed chef Bill Cardwell himself “sealed the deal” on hiring Cawthon.
What was Teitelbaum seeking in a chef? he says since he stepped back from cooking six years ago, Herbie's has struggled to find a chef “with the temperament and the passion but also not too strong of an ego that they can't cook for the people in the dining room.”
Among the dishes on Cawthon's new menu that most excite Teitelbaum are smoked chicken wings and two pastas, English pea agnolotti and tonnarelli with shrimp, crab and calamari.
Teitelbaum feels Herbie's is well positioned to handle the limited seating capacity that is one of the main safety protocols for reopening dining rooms during the pandemic.
“Our footprint is so big that each room (can have) 25 guests in it, and it doesn't feel empty, and it doesn't feel cramped, so it's beautiful,” he says.
