 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atomic Cowboy's future in doubt as equipment is posted for auction
0 comments

Atomic Cowboy's future in doubt as equipment is posted for auction

{{featured_button_text}}
The Grove on Manchester Avenue

MAY 28, 2010 - Exterior view of Atomic Cowboy on Manchester Avenue for GO! cover story on the Grove. Photo by John L. White | jwhite@post-dispatch.com

 John L. White

The future of Atomic Cowboy, an anchor of Forest Park Southeast’s Grove entertainment district, is in doubt as the restaurant, bar and performance venue’s equipment and furniture has been posted on an auction website.

“Atomic Cowboy restaurant bar, lounge & multistage entertainment has closed, and this is the chance to take a piece of Grove history,” the post on the GRS Auction & Appraisal Services website states. “Bid now on kitchen, bar and dining equipment and furniture.”

The post on the auction service's website includes photos of the equipment.

Atomic Cowboy has not announced its permanent closure on its website or social media. Attempts since last week to contact the restaurant’s current ownership have been unsuccessful.

Also, a phone call to Atomic Cowboy leads to a “call cannot be completed at this time” recording. Messages sent to the restaurant last week via Facebook and a general email address listed on its website have not been returned.

Atomic Cowboy announced on social media on Nov. 2 that it was closing for the winter and would reopen this spring “when it is safe for our guests & staff at full capacity.” The restaurant has not posted to Facebook or Instagram since then.

Atomic Cowboy opened at 4140 Manchester Avenue in 2005, a forerunner of the Grove’s transformation into a bustling entertainment district.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Entertainment

Stone Hill's Winery's secret to its 'best of' domination

  • 0

Shaun Turnbull of Stone Hill is one of four Missouri wine experts who chatted with Cat Neville during Feast Magazine's Virtual Vine tasting event.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports