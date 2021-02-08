Atomic Cowboy's future in doubt as equipment is posted for auction

The future of Atomic Cowboy, an anchor of Forest Park Southeast’s Grove entertainment district, is in doubt as the restaurant, bar and performance venue’s equipment and furniture has been posted on an auction website.

“Atomic Cowboy restaurant bar, lounge & multistage entertainment has closed, and this is the chance to take a piece of Grove history,” the post on the GRS Auction & Appraisal Services website states. “Bid now on kitchen, bar and dining equipment and furniture.”

The post on the auction service's website includes photos of the equipment.

Atomic Cowboy has not announced its permanent closure on its website or social media. Attempts since last week to contact the restaurant’s current ownership have been unsuccessful.

Also, a phone call to Atomic Cowboy leads to a “call cannot be completed at this time” recording. Messages sent to the restaurant last week via Facebook and a general email address listed on its website have not been returned.