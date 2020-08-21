Aubergine Cafe opens downtown, serving Thai food 'with a twist'

Kiin Essentially Thai at 550 North Seventh Street downtown is now Aubergine Cafe, as Sauce first reported.
Kiin opened in 2018 as a sibling to the acclaimed Fork & Stix in the Delmar Loop. Those two restaurants' menus largely overlapped. Phatcharin Wanna, who owns Fork & Stix and Aubergine Cafe, tells Off the Menu the new restaurant serves Thai cuisine “with a twist.”
At Aubergine Cafe, she says, “we take street food or food that you normally maybe have at a nicer restaurant and then we twist it into our style to make it more accommodating to the people that are here.”
As an example she points to the Dancing Shrimp, an appetizer: “This is a dish that I had when I was young. Typically, in Thailand, they would do a small shrimp that's fresh-caught off the boat, and they would toss it into a bowl with the seasoning, and it's like jumping, that's why it's called dancing shrimp.
“But of course we cannot get that (here) so I just use Argentinean red shrimp instead, and they're soft-boiled and then tossed into the seasoning.”
Among the entrees, one of Wanna's favorites is Thai Bolognese. Like Fork & Stix's signature khao soi, she says, this is a popular dish from the north of Thailand.
“It's more like pasta,” she says, “not so soupy, like khao soi.”
Aubergine Cafe's version uses tomato and pork; Wanna leaves out dried edible flowers she would have to source from Thailand and pork-blood cake.
Wanna has transformed Kiin into Aubergine Cafe despite the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just thought, you know, 'When is the right time?'” she says. “I'm just gonna go for it. That's just me. I wanted a change, so I figured in a way it's a good time because everything has to be shut down, and I was already closed down since March.”
Aubergine Cafe is open for lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Dinner hours are 5-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
