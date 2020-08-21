Aubergine Cafe opens downtown, serving Thai food 'with a twist'

Kiin Essentially Thai at 550 North Seventh Street downtown is now Aubergine Cafe, as Sauce first reported.

Kiin opened in 2018 as a sibling to the acclaimed Fork & Stix in the Delmar Loop. Those two restaurants' menus largely overlapped. Phatcharin Wanna, who owns Fork & Stix and Aubergine Cafe, tells Off the Menu the new restaurant serves Thai cuisine “with a twist.”

At Aubergine Cafe, she says, “we take street food or food that you normally maybe have at a nicer restaurant and then we twist it into our style to make it more accommodating to the people that are here.”

As an example she points to the Dancing Shrimp, an appetizer: “This is a dish that I had when I was young. Typically, in Thailand, they would do a small shrimp that's fresh-caught off the boat, and they would toss it into a bowl with the seasoning, and it's like jumping, that's why it's called dancing shrimp.

“But of course we cannot get that (here) so I just use Argentinean red shrimp instead, and they're soft-boiled and then tossed into the seasoning.”