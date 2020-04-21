Bad days, good smoke: Notes on finally trying curbside pickup

I should have known what would happen after I reread the Franklin Barbecue cookbook the other day.
No, I didn't try to smoke a brisket myself. A younger me with more ambition and fewer children bought a secondhand offset smoker years ago. It has corroded into a dystopian chamber pot for the neighborhood fauna.
To back up: Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, is one of the country's most celebrated barbecue restaurants. People start lining up early in the morning for its brisket and other central Texas-style smoked meats.
Or I guess people used to line up there. So I made it to the fourth paragraph before I had to reference the coronavirus pandemic.
I haven't been to Franklin Barbecue, but I did once eat brisket prepared and served by pitmaster Aaron Franklin himself. I walked around in a daze after. I considered retiring from meat.
The Franklin Barbecue cookbook isn't really a cookbook. The full title is “Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto,” and Franklin and co-author Jordan Mackay devote chapters to Franklin's philosophies of wood, fire, smoke and meat.
The basics of building a smoker. Airflow, combustion and convection. The difference between good smoke and bad smoke.
If you're like me, when you finally reach Franklin's step-by-step guide to smoking a brisket, you appreciate anew the concept of giving your money to someone who can channel their passion, knowledge and time onto your plate.
Maybe — maybe — you try the coleslaw recipe.
I didn't. I needed brisket. Not so long ago, that wasn't a big deal.
•••
The busiest, most frantic weeks of my 14 years on the St. Louis restaurant beat included no actual restaurant food.
Restaurants pivoted to curbside pickup and delivery. With no restaurants to review, I pivoted to the grocery store. Once a week. Socially distanced. Then socially distanced and masked.
Interviews with the owners of small neighborhood restaurants, recently thriving local chains and paragons of contemporary dining reveal a range of experiences. No one knows what a return to “normal” will look like.
I simmered many pounds of chili and told myself I was saving my wife and me time to work from home and to approximate homeschool for one kid and day care for the other. I plumbed the depths of the spice rack to dress up boneless, skinless chicken breasts and told myself I was saving money in a crisis that is ravaging both the industry I work in and the industry I cover.
I didn't know what to do. Chefs and restaurant owners I greatly respect completely shut down their operations. Chefs and restaurant owners I greatly respect have kept the lights on, desperate to help their employees and save their livelihoods.
Does ordering restaurant food make me complicit in exposing its employees to the risks, however well mitigated, of their not staying at home? I made a modest donation in the form of a restaurant meal and later worried I should have contributed differently.
I pivoted to the grocery store. And then I was doing a lot of pivoting in the grocery store, steering my overloaded cart out of one aisle and down the next only to stop abruptly and back out because too many other shoppers were lingering there.
Am I any less complicit shopping here, where the employees are exposed to far more people every day, not all of them masked, not all of them even social distancing? Have I put my family and myself at any less risk?
The column doesn't end here because I don't know the answer.
•••
I've lost count of how many times I've written curbside pickup or no-contact curbside pickup over the past month. Still, to experience it myself for the first time was eerie.
Order and pay online. Park across the street and call the restaurant to let them know I'm there. Wait for the employee (masked) to put the brown paper bag with my order on the table outside the front door. Once she's back inside, I (masked) cross the street and take my order from the table.
The seamlessness is what struck me. As if restaurants had always operated this way. A year from now we might think they always have.
I had my brisket. The takeout containers and the brown paper bag couldn't contain the smell of woodsmoke. It was good smoke, I think. I hope Aaron Franklin would have agreed.
At home, I transferred the order from its original containers to our own containers and then to our own plates, washing my hands several times along the way.
The brisket's crisp bark and glistening fat. The passion, knowledge and time necessary to season, smoke and slice it. We were eating our no-contact lunch by ourselves in our dining room, but there was a human connection, however faint.
We easily stretched this order into two meals for a family of four. Next time I think I can make it last for three.
