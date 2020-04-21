Bad days, good smoke: Notes on finally trying curbside pickup

Order and pay online. Park across the street and call the restaurant to let them know I'm there. Wait for the employee (masked) to put the brown paper bag with my order on the table outside the front door. Once she's back inside, I (masked) cross the street and take my order from the table.

The seamlessness is what struck me. As if restaurants had always operated this way. A year from now we might think they always have.

I had my brisket. The takeout containers and the brown paper bag couldn't contain the smell of woodsmoke. It was good smoke, I think. I hope Aaron Franklin would have agreed.

At home, I transferred the order from its original containers to our own containers and then to our own plates, washing my hands several times along the way.

The brisket's crisp bark and glistening fat. The passion, knowledge and time necessary to season, smoke and slice it. We were eating our no-contact lunch by ourselves in our dining room, but there was a human connection, however faint.

We easily stretched this order into two meals for a family of four. Next time I think I can make it last for three.

