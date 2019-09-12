BaiKu Sushi Lounge, the restaurant inside Hotel Ignacio in Grand Center, has closed.
BaiKu announced the closure on its Facebook page Thursday.
"BaiKu Sushi Lounge has closed," the post reads. "Thank you to all the amazing guests we had the privilege of serving these past five years — it has been our pleasure. Catch ya later."
Restaurateur Brad Beracha did not immediately return a call for comment on Thursday morning.
BaiKu opened in September 2014 at 3407 Olive Street. The restaurant weathered a closure of about 3 months in early 2016 due to structural repairs.
