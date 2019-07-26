The building that now holds the South Grand location of Rooster restaurant began as a bank.
It has always been a little too big for the restaurant which is known for its crepes, its all-day breakfasts and its Sunday brunches.
But Rooster is part of the Baileys' Restaurant Group, which means there is always another idea in the pot. So the group announced that part of the South Grand Rooster is going to be given over to their newest restaurant, Knockout BBQ.
Knockout is scheduled to open in the first week of September. It will feature barbecue styles from around the country — such as Carolina pulled pork with a vinegar-based sauce and Texas beef brisket — as well as specials from around the world.
Non-carnivores will not be overlooked: Vegetarian barbecue (created by Jeremy Kirby, chef at the Baileys' vegetarian restaurant Small Batch) will also be available.
Knockout BBQ will share space with Rooster at 3150 South Grand Boulevard. It will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until they are sold out.