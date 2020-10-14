Baileys' Restaurants launches Playing Ketchup ghost kitchen serving deep-fried hot dogs

Baileys’ Restaurants is adding another ghost kitchen to its portfolio. Playing Ketchup, serving hot dogs and brats, launches Thursday for delivery and takeout from Baileys’ Range downtown.
Playing Ketchup joins Wing Ding Dong, the ghost kitchen featuring wings that restaurateurs Dave and Kara Bailey introduced last month.
(Ghost kitchens are restaurant concepts without an actual restaurant attached. They usually operate out of an existing restaurant's kitchen or a commissary kitchen. This relatively recent trend has accelerated locally during the coronavirus pandemic.)
Specifically, Playing Ketchup serves rippers, hot dogs deep-fried until the casing starts to split, a New Jersey specialty. Dave Bailey describes rippers as a “fun, unique way” to cook a hot dog — and a variation that not everybody in St. Louis has seen before.
“They’re delicious,” he says. “You get that sausage-casing snap to it.”
The menu includes the Ripper, with bacon and chow chow; the American, with bacon, mac and cheese, green onion and Baileys’ Restaurants’ signature Rooster mayo; and the Buffalo, with buffalo sauce, blue cheese and celery. There is also a build-your-own option, a chili dog and a Chicago-style hot dog with the traditional garnishes.
The Chicago-style dog is boiled, not deep-fried. Diners can substitute a boiled or grilled hot dog for any of Please Ketchup’s styles.
Still, Bailey says, “we just really like the the way that they come out with those fried dogs and the decadent toppings.”
The Playing Ketchup name is more than a pun. The concept offers 13 different ketchup varieties, from classic Heinz to bourbon-maple to French onion to Nashville Hot.
Playing Ketchup is available for delivery and pickup (920 Olive Street) from noon-8 p.m. daily as of Oct. 15.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the ghost kitchen's name.
