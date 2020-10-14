Baileys' Restaurants launches Please Ketchup ghost kitchen serving deep-fried hot dogs

Baileys’ Restaurants is adding another ghost kitchen to its portfolio. Please Ketchup, serving hot dogs and brats, launches Thursday for delivery and takeout from Baileys’ Range downtown.

Please Ketchup joins Wing Ding Dong, the ghost kitchen featuring wings that restaurateurs Dave and Kara Bailey introduced last month.

(Ghost kitchens are restaurant concepts without an actual restaurant attached. They usually operate out of an existing restaurant's kitchen or a commissary kitchen. This relatively recent trend has accelerated locally during the coronavirus pandemic.)

Specifically, Please Ketchup serves rippers, hot dogs deep-fried until the casing starts to split, a New Jersey specialty. Dave Bailey describes rippers as a “fun, unique way” to cook a hot dog — and a variation that not everybody in St. Louis has seen before.

“They’re delicious,” he says. “You get that sausage-casing snap to it.”