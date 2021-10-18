Balducci's Restaurant closes in Maryland Heights

Balducci’s Restaurant at 12527 Bennington Place in Maryland Heights has closed, ending a 46-year run.
“It’s very sad and emotional to let go, but when we can’t find enough people to staff the operation, there’s nothing more we can do,” the message shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads in part.
“We weren't getting applicants,” owner Rick Balducci tells Off the Menu. “And the few applicants that we got didn't show up for the interviews.”
The restaurant’s remaining employees were “superstars,” Balducci says, but they could work for only so many hours.
“We just had pull the plug,” he says. “It was very hard — 46 years, you know. But you gotta do what you gotta do.”
Balducci would not divulge the exact wages Balducci’s offered. However, he notes that where he lives in Washington, Missouri, fast-food restaurants are advertising $12-$13 per hour with benefits and sometimes a signing bonus.
“We were wiling to do more than that,” he says.
Balducci’s had already tried limiting its menu and hours to compensate for its staffing shortages.
More generally, Balducci says, with both food and labor costs rising, “how much can an independent operator raise their food prices to break even to stay open? I mean there's a limit, you know, to what people will pay.”
Balducci and the brothers Dave and Steve Bour opened Balducci’s Restaurant in 1975, according to the restaurant’s website. Balducci bought out the Bours in 1977; in 1979, he partnered with his own brother Don.
(With his wife, Carol, Balducci also founded Balducci Vineyards in Augusta. It is one of several wineries and commercial properties that David Hoffmann of Hoffmann Family of Cos. purchased in Augusta as part of a plan to transform the town into a “national destination.”)
Balducci’s closure announcement has already drawn nearly 400 comments since the restaurant posted it on Facebook on Sunday.
“And the comments were just really kind and loving,” Balducci said. “And that warmed my heart, and that's when it finally hit me that we're actually closing this place.”