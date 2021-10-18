Balducci's Restaurant closes in Maryland Heights

Balducci’s Restaurant at 12527 Bennington Place in Maryland Heights has closed, ending a 46-year run.

“It’s very sad and emotional to let go, but when we can’t find enough people to staff the operation, there’s nothing more we can do,” the message shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads in part.

“We weren't getting applicants,” owner Rick Balducci tells Off the Menu. “And the few applicants that we got didn't show up for the interviews.”

The restaurant’s remaining employees were “superstars,” Balducci says, but they could work for only so many hours.

“We just had pull the plug,” he says. “It was very hard — 46 years, you know. But you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Balducci would not divulge the exact wages Balducci’s offered. However, he notes that where he lives in Washington, Missouri, fast-food restaurants are advertising $12-$13 per hour with benefits and sometimes a signing bonus.

“We were wiling to do more than that,” he says.

Balducci’s had already tried limiting its menu and hours to compensate for its staffing shortages.