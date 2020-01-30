You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Live

Balkan Treat Box celebrates birthday with Gramercy Tavern guest chef
0 comments

Balkan Treat Box celebrates birthday with Gramercy Tavern guest chef

Support local journalism for 99¢
There's more than one way to make a Balkan pie

Loryn Nalic, co-owner of Balkan Treat Box, holds up a freshly baked pan of sirnica, a Bosnian version of a Balkan cheese pie, at Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

 Cristina M. Fletes

The brick-and-mortar location of Loryn and Edo Nalic's acclaimed Balkan Treat Box will celebrate its first anniversary next month. The restaurant will commemorate the birthday with the next edition of its Good Magic dinner series.

The dinner on Feb. 24 will feature guest chef Miro Uskokovic, a Serbian native and the executive pastry chef of the iconic New York City restaurant Gramercy Tavern.

“I have been following Miro’s work for years and I always find inspiration when he showcases Balkan style cuisine in his work,” Loryn Nalic said in a statement.

“From the first moment I recognized his talent I’ve wanted to work with him. So this is beyond an exciting opportunity!”

The dinner will begin with a cocktail reception with passed appetizers and feature family-style dishes inspired by Balkan history as well as beer, wine and cocktail pairings.

The cost is $150 per person, which includes drinks and gratuity. Tickets are available here.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Upcoming events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports