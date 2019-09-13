Fresh off its inclusion in Bon Appétit magazine's 50 nominees for the best new restaurants nationwide, Balkan Treat Box has announced a new dinner series, Good Magic.
The Good Magic dinner series will feature collaborations between Balkan Treat Box chef-owner Loryn Nalic and guest chefs.
Loryn and Edo Nalic launched the Balkan Treat Box concept as a food truck in late 2016, winning local and national praise.
“Good Magic is kind of my mantra,” Nalic said in a statement. “You'll hear me say, 'Spread good magic or share good magic.' Magic to means doing something that seems impossible.”
First up is Nate Hereford, former executive chef of the late, great Niche. He and Nalic will offer a 5-course dinner that highlights, per the announcement, “the influence of Balkan cuisine on Eastern Europe from the Black Sea to Russia."
The dinner is Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Tickets cost is $80 per person (tax and tip included).