Subscribe for 99¢
Balkan Treat Box

Somun, Bosnian pita bread, is baked in a wood-burning oven at Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com 

 Laurie Skrivan

Fresh off its inclusion in Bon Appétit magazine's 50 nominees for the best new restaurants nationwide, Balkan Treat Box has announced a new dinner series, Good Magic.

The Good Magic dinner series will feature collaborations between Balkan Treat Box chef-owner Loryn Nalic and guest chefs.

“Good Magic is kind of my mantra,” Nalic said in a statement. “You'll hear me say, 'Spread good magic or share good magic.' Magic to means doing something that seems impossible.”

First up is Nate Hereford, former executive chef of the late, great Niche. He and Nalic will offer a 5-course dinner that highlights, per the announcement, “the influence of Balkan cuisine on Eastern Europe from the Black Sea to Russia."

The dinner is Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Tickets cost is $80 per person (tax and tip included).

Upcoming events

Tags

Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments