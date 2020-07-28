Balkan Treat Box, Mac's Local Eats and Nixta to reopen Wednesday

Several restaurants that temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic have announced reopening plans:
• Balkan Treat Box will reopen Wednesday for curbside pickup at 8103 Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves. The restaurant closed July 9 because of an employee's potential COVID-19 exposure.
That employee did test positive, Balkan Treat Box said in a social-media post Monday.
“We immediately got all staff members tested and the restaurant Covid Sanitized,” the post states.
“With the help of our amazing team, we are now able to confirm that our entire staff have tested negative and are all healthy.”
• Mac's Local Eats will reopen Wednesday for curbside pickup at 1821 Cherokee Street in Benton Park. The restaurant closed July 21 because of an employee's potential COVID-19 exposure.
“We are relieved to announce this staff member has tested negative as did our entire staff who also took this time to get tested,” the restaurant posted on social media Monday.
• Nixta will reopen Wednesday for takeout and patio service at 1621 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights. Owner Ben Poremba temporarily closed all of his operations two weeks ago after an employee of his restaurant group tested positive for COVID-19.
“Following our shut down, we conducted a company-wide testing,” Nixta posted on social media last week. “We're happy to report that no one else tested positive. Many of us decided to get tested again this week. Again, everyone tested negative. We've also contracted the services of a professional cleaning company to conduct a thorough and methodic sanitizing and cleaning of the areas that had direct exposure. “
According to the post, Poremba's adjacent Botanical Heights restaurants Elaia and Olio will reopen Friday. The Benevolent King in Maplewood remains temporarily closed.
