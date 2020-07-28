Balkan Treat Box, Mac's Local Eats and Nixta to reopen Wednesday

Several restaurants that temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic have announced reopening plans:

• Balkan Treat Box will reopen Wednesday for curbside pickup at 8103 Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves. The restaurant closed July 9 because of an employee's potential COVID-19 exposure.

That employee did test positive, Balkan Treat Box said in a social-media post Monday.

“We immediately got all staff members tested and the restaurant Covid Sanitized,” the post states.

“With the help of our amazing team, we are now able to confirm that our entire staff have tested negative and are all healthy.”

• Mac's Local Eats will reopen Wednesday for curbside pickup at 1821 Cherokee Street in Benton Park. The restaurant closed July 21 because of an employee's potential COVID-19 exposure.