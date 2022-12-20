Balkan Treat Box to open new cafe, Telva at the Ridge, in Webster Groves

The acclaimed Webster Groves restaurant Balkan Treat Box has announced a new venture, the cafe Telva at the Ridge and the event space the Ridge Room. Telva at the Ridge and the Ridge Room will be located at Rolling Ridge Nursery at 60 North Gore Avenue, also in Webster Groves.

Telva at the Ridge, described in the announcement as a “grab-and-go cafe,” will feature Bosnian-style coffee, which is roasted in a wood fire and brewed individually in a copper pot called a džezva. The menu will feature “Balkan-inspired” open-faced sandwiches, pastries and other cafe fare.

“We’ve always talked about opening a cafe that serves coffee in the style that you would find in the Balkan region from Bosnian, Turkey and Greece,” Balkan Treat Box chef and co-owner Loryn Nalic said in a statement. “We live in Webster Groves, and when we heard the Rolling Ridge team was looking to open a cafe space, we felt that our team was ready to take on the project.”

The Ridge Room will offer space for up to 60 guests for events. Both Telva at the Ridge and the Ridge Room are slated to open in winter 2023.

Balkan Treat Box has also announced an expansion of its ownership. Joining Nalic and her husband, Edo, are Edo’s brother, Emir Nalic, and Emir’s wife, Erna.

Loryn and Edo Nalic launched Balkan Treat Box as a food truck in late 2016. They debuted the brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2019 at 8103 Big Bend Boulevard.