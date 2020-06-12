Ballpark Village to reopen June 17

Ballpark Village will reopen June 17. Sports & Social, one of the downtown entertainment district's new venues, featuring duckpin bowling, shuffle board and other games as well as food and drink, will debut at 4 p.m. that day.

“We are eager to show off our new amenities and bring a new energy to Ballpark Village and are committed to doing it the right way to ensure a safe environment for our team members and guests,” Ballpark Village chief revenue officer Mike LaMartina said in a statement.

Also scheduled to open June 17 are Ballpark Village's outdoor plaza and Onelife Fitness.

Ballpark Village has added 300 seats to its outdoor patio, and Sports & Social will feature technology that lets customers order and pay via their phones without an app.

The new Live! by Loews hotel and Baseballism, a store featuring baseball-themed apparel, have already opened.

Returning Ballpark Village venues Fox Sports Midwest Live! and PBR St. Louis are currently scheduled to reopen June 24 and June 26 respectively.

According to the reopening announcement, the new One Cardinal Way residential tower is slated to open August 1.

