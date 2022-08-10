Ballwin diners to get a Little Hi with Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff restaurant

The popular burger, sandwich and shake restaurant Hi-Pointe Drive-In will open a spinoff location called a Little Hi at 15069 Manchester Road in Ballwin. A Little Hi will feature Hi-Pointe’s burgers, with fries and shakes also available.

“Since we opened our first location in 2017, we have pushed the limits of your typical burger joint from our chef-driven take on burgers to our outrageous specials,” co-owner Ben Hillman said in a statement. “We’re going back to the basics to focus on what we do best — quality burgers, shakes, and fries.”

The menu at a Little High will include Hi-Pointe’s signature smash burger and Frisco Melt as well as its penchant for over-the-top specials.

The 2,000-square-foot building requires “minimal changes,” according to the announcement, and Hillman and co-owners Charlie Downs and Mike Johnson plan to open a Little Hi this fall.

In a statement, Hillman said the owners hope to expand the spinoff concept to other locations.

The restaurant expanded to downtown in 2019 and Kirkwood in 2021. In April, Hi-Pointe opened a location in O'Fallon, Illinois.