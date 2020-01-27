You are the owner of this article.
Bar Louie closes Central West End location
Bar Louie has closed its Central West End location. Photo courtesy Google Earth.

Bar Louie has closed its location at 14 Maryland Plaza in the Central West End.

The Central West End location of the national gastropub chain announced the closure on its Facebook page Sunday (Jan. 26).

The Bar Louie locations in Kirkwood, Chesterfield and St. Charles remain open.

A message left with Bar Louie's corporate office was not immediately returned.

Nation's Restaurant News reports that Bar Louie has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to Restaurant Business Online, also reporting on Bar Louie's bankruptcy filing, the chain has closed 38 of 134 locations.

