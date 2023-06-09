Salt + Smoke is expanding to Ellisville. The acclaimed barbecue restaurant will open a new storefront at 1386 Clarkson Clayton Center at the intersection of Clarkson and Clayton roads.

Owner Tom Schmidt said the Ellisville location will give Salt + Smoke “access to a whole other part of St. Louis that (now) we’re not really conveniently located for.”

Salt + Smoke will move into the space previously occupied by Walnut Grill. The footprint will rival the Salt + Smoke at Ballpark Village as the local barbecue-restaurant chain’s biggest.

“It’s a big space, yeah,” Schmidt said. “Which we're excited about because we do so (many) rehearsal dinners and weddings and large-group private events that we’re always in need for more space.”

The Ellisville location will include private-event rooms to accommodate 30 and 70 people, which can combine to host 100-person events. Schmidt said he is also excited about the “wonderful” patio.

Salt + Smoke aims to open in Ellisville by the end of the year. It will join the original restaurant in the Delmar Loop and the outposts in St. Louis Hills, St. Charles and Ballpark Village as well as the Oh Hey! Barbecue locations inside the Kirkwood and Crestwood Schnucks.

Absent from that list is the Salt + Smoke at 392 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End, which was one of several restaurants and other businesses damaged by a fire one year ago.

Schmidt said Salt + Smoke currently does not have plans to return to the Central West End.