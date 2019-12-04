The acclaimed barbecue restaurant Salt + Smoke will open a location at Ballpark Village. The new location will be inside One Cardinal Way, the 29-story residential tower currently under construction downtown.
Salt + Smoke owner Tom Schmidt tells Off the Menu he has been talking on-and-off with Cordish Companies, the Baltimore-based developer of Ballpark Village, about different opportunities for more than a decade.
(The original location of Salt + Smoke opened in the Delmar Loop in 2014; Schmidt operated the restaurant Franco in Soulard from 2006 to 2016.)
“This (opportunity) is just perfect for us,” Schmidt says.
The Ballpark Village location will feature the same menu that has made Salt + Smoke a 5-time STL 100 honoree, among other accolades.
“Our goal is to make what we do perfect and try to figure out how to continually perform at a high level with that (and) not reinvent the wheel every time,” Schmidt says. “We love what we put together.”
The new location will occupy two stories. The first level will feature inside seating for about 120; there will also be patio seating. The second level will be a rooftop deck with seating for between 150 and 200 depending on how the space is being used.
Schmidt anticipates the restaurant will open along with One Cardinal Way in June.
This will be the fifth Salt + Smoke location, following the Delmar Loop original and outposts in St. Louis Hills, St. Charles and the Central West End.
The Central West End location is currently under construction at 392 North Euclid Avenue. Schmidt estimates it will open in two to six weeks.