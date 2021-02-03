 Skip to main content
Barbecue restaurant the Stellar Hog opens second location in Chesterfield
Smoked ribs at the Stellar Hog. Post-Dispatch file photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

The Stellar Hog opens today (Feb. 3) at 40 Clarkson Wilson Center in Chesterfield. This is the barbecue restaurant's second location. The original debuted in 2016 at 5623 Leona Street in Bevo Mill.

Chef and co-owner Alex Cupp tells Off the Menu the new Stellar Hog features the original’s acclaimed barbecue, including beef brisket, corned beef brisket, pork ribs and pulled pork. The smoked meats are available as plates with sides and in various sandwich configurations.

However, the Chesterfield location does not yet feature some dishes from the original’s menu, including burgers, fries, chicken wings and pretzels.

The Chesterfield Stellar Hog’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or sold out) Wednesday through Sunday, Cupp says. For now, the restaurant is takeout and curbside-pickup only.

Meanwhile, the original Bevo Mill location remains closed until further notice during the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant announced the temporary closure at the beginning of January.

“We're planning on reopening as soon as the weather gets a little nicer — or, you know, magically COVID disappears,” Cupp says.

