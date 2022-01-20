Barbecue restaurant the Stellar Hog reopens its original south city location

The acclaimed barbecue restaurant the Stellar Hog is reopening its original location at 5623 Leona Street at the border of Bevo Mill and Holly Hills. This location has been temporarily closed since January 2021 due to the pandemic.

The south city Stellar Hog will be takeout only to start. Its limited hours of 4-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday begin today (Jan. 20).

“It's exciting, I'm nervous,” chef and co-owner Alex Cupp tells Off the Menu. “We're still operating at minimal staff. We don't have quite as much (staff) as we would even want to, going into this.”

Most of the Stellar Hog’s staple menu items will be available, including brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork and sandwiches. Two exceptions are the restaurant’s burger and wings, though Cupp says that should change “very shortly.” He recommends placing takeout orders online.

As for the return of dine-in service, Cupp says the Stellar Hog will play that by ear depending on both the course of the virus and the restaurant’s staffing.

While the original Stellar Hog has been closed over the past year, the restaurant’s second location has been operating since February 2021 at 40 Clarkson Wilson Center in Chesterfield.

“We’ve felt the love out there for sure,” Cupp says.

