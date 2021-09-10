Barcelona Tapas Restaurant to close original location Sept. 26 ahead of move

Barcelona Tapas Restaurant will close its original location at 34 North Central Avenue in Clayton on Sept. 26, owners Frank and Eloise Schmitz announced this week.
A mainstay of downtown Clayton since the early Aughts, Barcelona plans to reopen in a new location.
-
Going out? Here's where proof of vaccination is required in the St. Louis area
-
Rooster to relocate downtown restaurant to Washington Avenue
-
Prime 55 Restaurant & Lounge readies second location for Le Méridien hotel downtown
-
Chicken Out opens Kirkwood location this weekend
-
St. Louis Wing Co. permanently closes in Rock Hill
“We are actively exploring options to reopen Barcelona in a way that keeps the Barcelona spirit going and (to) continue to serve our loyal customers in Clayton,” the Schmitzes said in a press release. “We will keep you posted as things become known within the next two weeks.”
Barcelona must relocate to make way for the new Bemiston Place mixed-use development.
“(We) are so proud of the Barcelona story and the team that has gotten us here,” the Schmitzes said in the release.
More on Barcelona’s new location as Off the Menu learns it.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.