Barcelona Tapas Restaurant to close original location Sept. 26 ahead of move

Barcelona Tapas Restaurant will close its original location at 34 North Central Avenue in Clayton on Sept. 26, owners Frank and Eloise Schmitz announced this week.

A mainstay of downtown Clayton since the early Aughts, Barcelona plans to reopen in a new location.

“We are actively exploring options to reopen Barcelona in a way that keeps the Barcelona spirit going and (to) continue to serve our loyal customers in Clayton,” the Schmitzes said in a press release. “We will keep you posted as things become known within the next two weeks.”

Barcelona must relocate to make way for the new Bemiston Place mixed-use development.

“(We) are so proud of the Barcelona story and the team that has gotten us here,” the Schmitzes said in the release.

More on Barcelona’s new location as Off the Menu learns it.

