Basil India restaurant opens in Tower Grove South

Basil India is now open at 3183 South Grand Boulevard in Tower Grove South, the space previously occupied by Basil Spice Thai Cuisine.

Owner Naveen Kumar, who is also a partner in the Delmar Loop Indian restaurant Turmeric, tells Off the Menu the menu at Basil India features Indian, Thai and Chinese dishes.

Kumar says popular Indian dishes so far include tikka masala (the restaurant offers versions with chicken or paneer) and the Dilliwala butter chicken.

Basil India’s Thai fare includes tom yum soup, pad thai and several different curries, while fried rice is among the Chinese options.

(You can view the full menu here.)

Basil India is open for lunch and dinner. Beginning next week, it will be open every day but Wednesday. The phone number is 314-428-9711.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.