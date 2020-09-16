BB.Q Chicken, international Korean fried-chicken chain, opens in O'Fallon, Illinois

BB.Q Chicken, an international chain of Korean fried-chicken restaurants, has opened its first area location at 1334 Central Park Drive in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Andrew Lee, strategy and operations manager for the company's U.S. operations, tells Off the Menu in an email interview that BB.Q Chicken customers can imagine themselves “in the heart of Seoul, Korea,” with their friends.

“BB.Q Chicken is comfort food,” Lee writes. “We bring the traditional crispy fried chicken of Korea to you in the comfort of your home and create fun, new flavors to bring excitement with your choices.”

BB.Q Chicken was founded in Korea in 1994.

“The success of BB.Q Chicken in Korea in the 1990s lead us to go international and enter the U.S. market,” Lee writes.

There are now 2,100 locations of BB.Q Chicken, 1,800 in Korea and 300 elsewhere around the world. In the U.S., there are 48 locations.

As for the menu, Lee writes, “Always start with the Secret Spicy Chicken.” This features BB.Q Chicken's signature fried chicken tossed in a sauce of tomato, garlic, onion and spices, according to the restaurant's website.