Beast Butcher & Block returns Wednesday with dine-in barbecue

Beast Butcher & Block reopens with its regular barbecue menu Wednesday.

The restaurant at 4156 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district suspended barbecue operations in February due to financial concerns during the pandemic.

Beast Butcher & Block will be open for dine-in service 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, owner David Sandusky tells Off the Menu, “and then we’ll expand (the hours) as we feel like we have the staff to do so.”

For now, Beast Butcher & Block will operate with a fast-casual, self-service format.

The a-la-carte menu will feature brisket, pork steak and Beast’s other signature meats. Meats will be available by weight: 4 ounces, 8 ounces or a full pound.

“But the menu is focused on selling half-pounds of meat either on a sandwich or as a plate,” Sandusky says, “and (customers) just select the sides they want (to purchase) separately with it.”

Beast Butcher & Block’s in-house butcher shop has remained open during the restaurant’s temporary closure, offering a menu of sandwiches alongside its usual selection of meat and other groceries.