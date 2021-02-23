Beast Butcher & Block temporarily shifts from barbecue to sandwiches

Beast Butcher & Block has suspended its barbecue menu for the next six to eight weeks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, owners David and Meggan Sandusky announced over the weekend.

Instead, the restaurant at 4156 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district will offer a pop-up sandwich menu based out of its on-site butcher shop, the Butchery.

The original Beast Craft BBQ Co. in Belleville and 3-month-old Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ in Columbia, Illinois, remain open with their usual menus.

“We felt that we had an opportunity at this point to move our (Grove) staff to the other locations where they wouldn't lose their jobs if we shut down,” David Sandusky tells Off the Menu.

“Honestly, that's the only reason I've been open since October or September. I should have done this six months ago.”

It did not make financial sense for Beast Butcher & Block to be open as a restaurant right now given the food and labor costs, Sandusky says.

Meanwhile, Beast's Butchery remains open for retail sales as well as the new pop-up sandwich menu. In fact, Sandusky says the butcher shop has seen an increase in business recently.