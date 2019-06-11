Beast Butcher & Block, the new location of the acclaimed Belleville restaurant Beast Craft BBQ Co., opens Saturday at 4156 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district.
Owner David Sandusky first announced Beast Butcher & Block in April 2018. At the time he told Off the Menu he hoped to open within 120 days.
In a statement announcing Saturday's opening, Sandusky said, “The extra time we've taken has allowed us to create something unique to barbecue in the Grove, and it gave us the perfect opportunity hire an all-star culinary team.”
That team includes Ryan McDonald, most recently the chef and co-owner of Good Fortune, as executive chef.
The Grove location features six smokers and seating for 95 in its dining room, with another 25 seats on its patio.
As Sandusky announced last year, Beast Butcher & Block is not a replication of the Belleville original. The Grove location includes the Butchery, a butcher shop, and the Skullery, which Sandusky describes as a combination of a chef's-table restaurant and a research-and-development kitchen.
The Skullery will debut later, Sandusky tells Off the Menu. The Butchery will open with a light menu but grow quickly.
Beast opened in 2014 in Belleville. Among its plaudits, Beast is a 4-time STL 100 honoree and is ranked No. 22 in this year's Top 25.
The new location will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
This post has been updated with additional information.