David Sandusky, Kelly Garrett, both of Beast Craft BBQ of Belleville, Ill., at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's "The Great Taste" event at the St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher

Warning: This article contains spoilers from a recent episode of "Guy's Grocery Games" on Food Network.

David Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ Co. in Belleville and its new Grove spinoff, Beast Butcher and Block, was the victor on his appearance Wednesday on Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games."

Sandusky won $12,000 in the shopping-spree portion of the show, which is hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

Sandusky said on Friday he is not able to comment on the appearance.

The episode was titled "Express Lane Extreme: Name Your Number."

According to the official Food Network description, the "four competing chefs must decide whether to use six, eight or ten ingredients before knowing what kind of dish they're making."

The episode is scheduled to repeat on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

