Warning: This article contains spoilers from a recent episode of "Guy's Grocery Games" on Food Network.
David Sandusky of Beast Craft BBQ Co. in Belleville and its new Grove spinoff, Beast Butcher and Block, was the victor on his appearance Wednesday on Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games."
Sandusky won $12,000 in the shopping-spree portion of the show, which is hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.
Sandusky said on Friday he is not able to comment on the appearance.
The episode was titled "Express Lane Extreme: Name Your Number."
According to the official Food Network description, the "four competing chefs must decide whether to use six, eight or ten ingredients before knowing what kind of dish they're making."
The episode is scheduled to repeat on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.