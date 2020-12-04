Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ opens Sunday in Columbia, Illinois

Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ opens Sunday (Dec. 6) at 1280 Columbia Center in Columbia, Illinois. This is the third restaurant for David and Meggan Sandusky, who operate the original Beast Craft BBQ Co. in Belleville and Beast Butcher & Block in the Grove in Forest Park Southeast.

The new location’s menu features barbecue, of course, including a couple of items available only in Columbia: pit ham smoked over cherry wood and char-roasted chuck-eye. Other smoked meats include snoot, pulled pork, spare ribs and Beast’s signature pork steak.

Among the dishes on the Southern section of the menu are fried chicken, Crispy Pork Belly & Grits and Cornbreaded Catfish.

A burger, sandwiches (chicken or catfish po’ boy, pork, fried chicken), appetizers (wings, boudin balls, pimento-cheese dip), sides and dessert are also available.

Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ is open for takeout and delivery only to begin. When full dine-in service is allowed, the restaurant can seat 95.

Current hours, beginning Sunday, are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

