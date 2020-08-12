Beast's David and Meggan Sandusky launch wing concept Wing Runner

David and Meggan Sandusky, owners of Beast Craft BBQ Co. in Belleville and Beast Butcher & Block in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district, have launched a new wing concept called Wing Runner.
Wing Runner is not a standalone restaurant but a takeout and delivery service operated through Beast Butcher & Block at 4158 Manchester Avenue. David Sandusky tells Off the Menu the idea is to apply Beast's “all killer, no filler” approach to barbecue to another widely loved dish.
“We don't necessarily want to reinvent the wheel,” he says. “We just want to put out a better product, and we just want to do it the best. That's how we always operate.”
Wing Runner serves large wings (tiny wings are no good, Sandusky says) from chickens that are cage-free and hormone- and antibiotic-free.
As for preparation, Sandusky looks first to texture: “You have to smoke these things to 185 degrees for them to be tender, but not dry. And then to deep fry them to get them to be the perfect texture on the outside is necessary.”
Available flavors include traditional buffalo (both mild and hot), roasted-garlic butter, roasted shishito lime, St. Louis-style barbecue, fish-sauce caramel and habanero jerk. Sandusky says he and Beast Butcher & Block chef Ryan McDonald wanted to find a “beautiful, simple way to bring out some cool flavors” rather than go for anything gimmicky.
“We nailed the buffalo sauce first,” he says. “We wanted that to be really outstanding, comfortable but unique, garnished effectively. And so the hot version is marked by shaved Thai chiles, just to say, 'Hey, this is warm, but it's attractive.'”
The same range of flavors is available for smoked cauliflower “wings.”
Sandusky describes Wing Runner as a “beta test” for possible future growth — though he and his wife are already working to open a third brick-and-mortar restaurant, Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ in Columbia, Illinois.
Wing Runner is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, with online ordering available.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!