Beast's David and Meggan Sandusky launch wing concept Wing Runner

David and Meggan Sandusky, owners of Beast Craft BBQ Co. in Belleville and Beast Butcher & Block in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district, have launched a new wing concept called Wing Runner.

Wing Runner is not a standalone restaurant but a takeout and delivery service operated through Beast Butcher & Block at 4158 Manchester Avenue. David Sandusky tells Off the Menu the idea is to apply Beast's “all killer, no filler” approach to barbecue to another widely loved dish.

“We don't necessarily want to reinvent the wheel,” he says. “We just want to put out a better product, and we just want to do it the best. That's how we always operate.”

Wing Runner serves large wings (tiny wings are no good, Sandusky says) from chickens that are cage-free and hormone- and antibiotic-free.

As for preparation, Sandusky looks first to texture: “You have to smoke these things to 185 degrees for them to be tender, but not dry. And then to deep fry them to get them to be the perfect texture on the outside is necessary.”