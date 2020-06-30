Beast's David Sandusky on new Columbia, Illinois, restaurant and changes at Grove location

“I don't want to get bored with it,” Sandusky says of the varied formats. “I want to keep challenging ourselves and keep doing some better things.”

Meanwhile, when Beast Butcher & Block reopens its dining room — the date is not set — the restaurant will switch from counter ordering to full table service. Sandusky says the decision is in part to allay customer concerns about standing in line during the pandemic. He also thinks it will tie together the restaurant concept with the butcher shop, which will have a larger role on the menu.

That menu will also soon include a higher price for one of its signature items, brisket.

“The beef prices have been absolutely terrible” during the pandemic, Sandusky says. “We have taken a loss as long as we can, but we are getting ready to increase our menu prices because we don't have a choice.”

If some items become too expensive, he says, they might come off the menu.

“We're gauging the menu now and trying to understand what's best for our clients and what's best for the business at the same time,” Sandusky says. “And we're not trying to rip anybody off. We just want to we just want to do right by our people.”

