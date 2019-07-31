Midwestern Meat & Drink chef Ben Welch is bringing back Lucy Quinn, his concept featuring what he calls “modern soul food,” for a pop-up dinner Aug. 6.
The dinner will feature four courses and an amuse bouche. Dishes include porchetta di testa with hot-water cornbread and whipped pimento cheese and fried catfish with cornmeal spoonbread, a barbecue-shrimp sauce and pickled okra.
“I really want to share my modern interpretations of classic soul food dishes,” Welch said in a statement. “These pop-ups are a away to express the food of my ancestors with a more modern and innovative approach.”
The dinner is at the Midwestern (900 Spruce Street), with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $65 per person (tax and fees excluded) and are available at Eventbrite.
Tickets include beverage pairings from Midwestern's Tony Saputo.
Welch introduced the Lucy Quinn concept, named for his maternal grandmother, in 2018 while operating Big Baby Q and Smokehouse in Maryland Heights.
At the time, Welch told Off the Menu the concept was influenced by both his grandmothers.
“What if Grandma had gone to culinary school?" he said. "What if she knew what I know?”