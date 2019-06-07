When Bernie Lee closed his Downtown West restaurant Hiro Asian Kitchen in May, not only was the chef-restaurateur already planning his next project, he had signed a lease for its future home and was mere weeks from debuting it.
Lee's new restaurant, Akar, opens Tuesday at 7641 Wydown Boulevard in Clayton. Akar is the Malay word for root, Lee tells Off the Menu, and as at Hiro, the new restaurant's menu shows the influences of Lee's family and his native Malaysia.
“That's my root,” Lee says. “I can't really get out of it.”
Akar is not a Hiro reboot, though. Lee says he has also drawn inspiration from his international travel and from dishes he has cooked over the years for an informal dinner club of fellow chefs, restaurateurs and restaurant-industry workers.
“It's just a journey,” Lee says.
The initial dinner menu includes tempura soft-shell crab with summer corn and Singapore chile sauce; Cornish hen with sticky rice, mushroom stuffing, market greens and a ginger-scallion jam and short ribs with pea mash, burnt carrot and a sambal demi glace.
The space (formerly the short-lived Anthony's Italian Eats) seats a maximum of 14, Lee says, and at dinner he envisions an intimate, grown-up vibe.
“I want to create an experience,” Lee says. “Dining should be an experience.”
Because of Akar's small size, reservations are required for dinner. There are seatings at 6 and 8 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 314-553-9914.
Weather permitting, outdoor seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Dinner is only part of the Akar experience, however. Lee has conceived of Akar as a “flex-casual” restaurant, a newer trend in which a restaurant shifts its format throughout the day.
At lunch, Akar adopts a counter-service model for dining in or carryout. The lunch menu includes salads, coconut curry chicken and bibimbap with bulgogi beef.
Then, between lunch and dinner, Akar offers a menu of snacks, like shiitake croquettes and beet-root hummus.
"You can take (the snacks) to go, you can eat here, it doesn't matter," Lee says. "It's very focused on healthy, simple, gluten-free, vegan-friendly items."
Lee says he has had his eye on this block of Wydown “for a long, long, long time,” and the goal is to make Akar "very convenient" for the neighborhood's residents.
"In the near future, when everything's more steady, we can create a meal plan," Lee says. "Today, we have these items, and you can buy them to go."
For now, Akar will be open Tuesday through Saturday.