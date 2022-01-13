Big Sky Cafe in Webster Groves announces new, but familiar owner

After three decades, a new owner has taken charge of Big Sky Cafe in Webster Groves. For regulars of the restaurant at 47 South Old Orchard Avenue, he will likely be a familiar face.

Big Sky Cafe founder Tim Mallett announced this week that he has sold the restaurant to its chef, Dominic Weiss.

“There is no better man to carry on Big Sky Cafe's tradition and no one who cares more for the staff and the customers they serve,” Mallett wrote in his announcement.

Weiss first started working at Big Sky Cafe shortly after its 1992 opening and went on to work at Blue Water Grill and other Mallett restaurants. After a brief period apart from Mallett's establishments, he returned to Big Sky Cafe about 10 years ago.

Diners can expect no significant changes after the sale, Weiss tells Off the Menu.

“We plan to continue to develop, to stay current and relevant and, you know, be the Big Sky Cafe that all of our great customers can count on,” he says.