Bigelo's Bistro at 140 North Main Street in Edwardsville will close Friday.
The restaurant posted the news on its Facebook page Sept. 30, as St. Louis Magazine first reported.
"So much has changed since we first opened our doors in 2000 with determination and a dream to offer our customers excellent food in a laid-back atmosphere," the Facebook post reads in part. "Our own families have grown while downtown Edwardsville has experienced dramatic transformation. We’ve decided to end this run on a high note so that we can spend more precious time with those who mean so much to us."