Billie's Fine Foods announces permanent closure

Billie’s Fine Foods, the diner mainstay at 1802 South Broadway in the Kosciusko neighborhood east of Soulard, has permanently closed.

The restaurant announced the closure Saturday on Facebook.

“For the few years I’ve had Billies, I’ve been blessed to have met and made friends with some of the greatest people,” the post states in part. “It is with heavy heart that I write Billies is closed. Thank you for your support, and love over the years.”

(This transcription has been edited to standardize capitalization.)

Billie’s listed phone number is no longer in service.

The diner temporarily closed after a fire on the night of June 30-July 1, 2018. It reopened in March 2019.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.