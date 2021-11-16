 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billie's Fine Foods announces permanent closure
0 comments

Billie's Fine Foods announces permanent closure

{{featured_button_text}}
Billie's Fine Foods

Billie's Fine Foods east of Soulard has permanently closed. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Billie’s Fine Foods, the diner mainstay at 1802 South Broadway in the Kosciusko neighborhood east of Soulard, has permanently closed.

The restaurant announced the closure Saturday on Facebook.

“For the few years I’ve had Billies, I’ve been blessed to have met and made friends with some of the greatest people,” the post states in part. “It is with heavy heart that I write Billies is closed. Thank you for your support, and love over the years.”

(This transcription has been edited to standardize capitalization.)

Billie’s listed phone number is no longer in service.

The diner temporarily closed after a fire on the night of June 30-July 1, 2018. It reopened in March 2019.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele responds to negative comments about her weight loss

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News