Billy G's reopens in Kirkwood

Billy G's has reopened at 131 West Argonne Drive in Kirkwood. The restaurant announced a temporary closure Friday after an employee tested positive of COVID-19.

“The restaurant has been deep cleaned by the professionals at Servpro and the last round of required staff is getting tested (Monday), 7/13,” the restaurant posted on Facebook Monday.

According to the post, the restaurant is reopening “with a limited amount of seating to maintain social distancing. We also want to remind everyone to wear a mask when not eating or drinking for the staff and other guests' safety.”

