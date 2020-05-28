Blues City Deli, Bait and Original J's return for takeout, Fountain on Locust, I Fratellini pop up

Restaurants in St. Louis city and county can reopen their dining rooms, but many are still offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery in addition to or instead of dine-in service. Some restaurants are just now returning from temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic:

• Blues City Deli has reopened for takeout at 2438 McNair Avenue in Benton Park. Order in-person only from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Bait has returned for curbside pickup at 4239 Lindell Boulevard. Follow these instructions for pickup 3-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

• Original J's Tex-Mex Barbecue has reopened for takeout and delivery at 7359 Forsyth Boulevard in University City. Order online or by phone noon-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.