Blues City Deli, Bait and Original J's return for takeout, Fountain on Locust, I Fratellini pop up
Blues City Deli, Bait and Original J's return for takeout, Fountain on Locust, I Fratellini pop up

Restaurants in St. Louis city and county can reopen their dining rooms, but many are still offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery in addition to or instead of dine-in service. Some restaurants are just now returning from temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic:

Blues City Deli has reopened for takeout at 2438 McNair Avenue in Benton Park. Order in-person only from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bait has returned for curbside pickup at 4239 Lindell Boulevard. Follow these instructions for pickup 3-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Original J's Tex-Mex Barbecue has reopened for takeout and delivery at 7359 Forsyth Boulevard in University City. Order online or by phone noon-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

• Charred Crust has returned for takeout and curbside pickup at 105 South Meramec Avenue in Clayton. Hours are 1-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Meanwhile, a couple of restaurants are hosting pop-up takeout events:

I Fratellini is offering curbside pickup of a-la-carte dishes and an "Italian Picnic" at 7624 Wydown Boulevard in Clayton. Order online for pickup Friday and Saturday.

The Fountain on Locust is holding a curbside pop-up featuring Cuban sandwiches and dill-pickle soup from 2-6 p.m. Friday at 3037 Locust Street. Online pre-ordering is available.

If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

