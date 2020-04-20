You are the owner of this article.
Bogart's Smokehouse returns with pre-order menu
Bogarts1

Ribs served Bogart's Smokehouse, Wednesday, February 10, 2016. Photo by Roberto Rodriguez

 Roberto Rodriguez

Bogart's Smokehouse is reopening with a limited menu for no-contact curbside pickup on Saturdays only. The barbecue restaurant at 1627 South Ninth Street in Soulard closed until further notice March 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can order and pay online beginning Monday (April 20). Orders must be placed by noon Thursday for pickup Saturday from noon-4 p.m.

The menu includes combos of meats and sides; meats (brisket, turkey, ham, pulled pork) by the pound and ribs by the slab; whole pork butts, hams and turkey breasts; and quarts of sides. Bogart's bottled sauces and rubs are also available for purchase.

“The words of encouragement and support from our customers, locally and nationally, have been overwhelming, and we’re excited to start back up with this limited online menu,” co-owner Niki Puto said in a statement. “Our goal is to slowly expand menu options and pick up days over time.”

