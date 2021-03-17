Bogart's Smokehouse to reopen March 30

Bogart’s Smokehouse will reopen on March 30, ending a 6-month hiatus.

The barbecue restaurant at 1627 South Ninth Street in Soulard temporarily closed in October.

At the time, partner John Matthews told Off the Menu closing Bogart’s and its midtown sibling restaurant Southern for the fall and winter would allow them to reopen in spring.

“But if we just keep going forward, we’re going to run out of money come December or January,” Matthews said in October.

Bogart’s will reopen with limited hours, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (or sold out) Tuesday through Saturday. Outdoor seating and limited indoor seating will both be available.

“We’re excited to have many of our crew members returning and (we) were fortunate to keep them employed at our Pappy’s Smokehouse locations during our temporary closure,” general manager Liz Eckhard said in a statement.

Southern has yet to announce its reopening plans at 3108 Olive Street.

Bogart’s other sibling restaurants — the original Pappy’s Smokehouse at 3106 Olive in midtown, the new Pappy’s location at 5246 North Service Road in St. Peters and Dalie’s Smokehouse at 2951 Dougherty Ferry Road in Valley Park — are open.

