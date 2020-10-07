Bolyard's Meat & Provisions to relocate, expand operations in Maplewood

“It's a full kitchen, so we really won't be limited to what we can do in that space,” Bolyard says.

The Bolyards had been casually discussing an expansion of their business for the past couple of years, Chris says, but recent events led them to the decision to do so. When the coronavirus pandemic hit St. Louis, he says, “we noticed a pretty strong uptick in business, and that space (at 2733 Sutton) became available, so the timing was right.”

Bolyard mentions some general reasons for the shop's uptick in business: people panic-buying at the beginning of the pandemic and people cooking at home more often. In addition, Bolyard’s specifically features pasture-raised meat from small Midwest farms and thus never faced the meat shortages and price hikes that supermarkets did.

“When the commodity meat market crashed, and more of what was going on was exposed, and people learned more about that side of things, it kind of created a positive shift for us,” he says. “I mean, we're the littlest of the little guys.”

The Bolyards aim to open the new location in February.

