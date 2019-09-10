Subscribe for 99¢
Balkan Treat Box

Edo and Loryn Nalic, owners of Balkan Treat Box,  photographed Feb 11, 2019, at their restaurant in Webster Groves. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com 

 Laurie Skrivan

Bon Appétit magazine has named the 50 nominees for its annual list of the country's 10 best new restaurants, and two St. Louis restaurants have made the cut: Balkan Treat Box and Savage.

The list, overseen by Bon Appétit deputy editor Julia Kramer, commends Balkan Treat Box for its “(w)ood-fired flatbreads, sandwiches, and other extreme forms of deliciousness” and Savage for its “Nordic precision at a Midwestern chef’s counter.”

“It's pretty crazy,” Savage chef-owner Logan Ely said.

Savage restaurant

Logan Ely, chef at Savage, 2655 Ann Avenue in St. Louis, on Dec. 6, 2018. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Savage opened a year ago in Fox Park. Among its plaudits, this restaurant critic awarded it 3½ stars, named it 2018's No. 1 new restaurant and ranked it No. 4 on the 2019 edition of the STL 100.

Ely knew Bon Appétit had visited the restaurant. Still, he said, “That was definitely a surprise today.”

Loryn Nalic and her husband, Edo, debuted Balkan Treat Box as a food truck in late 2016. The couple opened the brick-and-mortar location in February in Webster Groves. This restaurant critic awarded it 3 stars in July.

Nalic was not immediately available for comment.

Bon Appétit will reveal its list of the year's 10 best new restaurants on Sept. 17.

Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

