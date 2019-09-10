Bon Appétit magazine has named the 50 nominees for its annual list of the country's 10 best new restaurants, and two St. Louis restaurants have made the cut: Balkan Treat Box and Savage.
The list, overseen by Bon Appétit deputy editor Julia Kramer, commends Balkan Treat Box for its “(w)ood-fired flatbreads, sandwiches, and other extreme forms of deliciousness” and Savage for its “Nordic precision at a Midwestern chef’s counter.”
“It's pretty crazy,” Savage chef-owner Logan Ely said.
Savage opened a year ago in Fox Park. Among its plaudits, this restaurant critic awarded it 3½ stars, named it 2018's No. 1 new restaurant and ranked it No. 4 on the 2019 edition of the STL 100.
Ely knew Bon Appétit had visited the restaurant. Still, he said, “That was definitely a surprise today.”
Loryn Nalic and her husband, Edo, debuted Balkan Treat Box as a food truck in late 2016. The couple opened the brick-and-mortar location in February in Webster Groves. This restaurant critic awarded it 3 stars in July.
Nalic was not immediately available for comment.
Bon Appétit will reveal its list of the year's 10 best new restaurants on Sept. 17.